Tritons Finish Seventh at Pioneer Sho...

Tritons Finish Seventh at Pioneer Shootout

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: UC San Diego Tritons

Action at the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout concluded Saturday and the University of California San Diego men's golf team placed seventh overall with Mateusz Kucz the top Triton in 24th place. UCSD totaled a 917 over three rounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UC San Diego Tritons.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb 18 little miss 566 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,461
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec '16 Lostsibling 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC