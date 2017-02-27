Tritons Finish Seventh at Pioneer Shootout
Action at the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout concluded Saturday and the University of California San Diego men's golf team placed seventh overall with Mateusz Kucz the top Triton in 24th place. UCSD totaled a 917 over three rounds.
