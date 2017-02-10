The Latest: California gov asks president for storm help
Gov. Jerry Brown has asked President Trump to declare a major disaster for California because of damage from January storms. The letter sent Friday says the relentless series of storms caused flooding, mudslides, evacuations, erosion, power outages and at least eight deaths.
