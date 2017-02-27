Sunday's Match vs. Sonoma State Canceled by Rain
The Sunday, Feb. 26 men's tennis match between 14th-ranked University of California San Diego and Sonoma State has been canceled due to rain in the La Jolla area. UC San Diego, 5-3 so far this season, hosts Division I opponent Villanova on Thursday, March 2 at Northview Courts.
