Sunday's Match vs. Sonoma State Canceled by Rain

The Sunday, Feb. 26 men's tennis match between 14th-ranked University of California San Diego and Sonoma State has been canceled due to rain in the La Jolla area. UC San Diego, 5-3 so far this season, hosts Division I opponent Villanova on Thursday, March 2 at Northview Courts.

