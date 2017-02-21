Sonoma's Eighth Street wineries open doors on Feb. 27
Only a stone's throw from Sonoma Plaza, nine wineries are opening their cellars for an afternoon of tastings and pairings on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event showcases local artisan wineries with pairings by local chefs. Winemakers will be in attendance and guests can get a behind-the-scenes look at production facilities while sampling the small-batch wines produced on site.
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
