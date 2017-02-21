Sonoma's Eighth Street wineries open doors on Feb. 27

Only a stone's throw from Sonoma Plaza, nine wineries are opening their cellars for an afternoon of tastings and pairings on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event showcases local artisan wineries with pairings by local chefs. Winemakers will be in attendance and guests can get a behind-the-scenes look at production facilities while sampling the small-batch wines produced on site.

