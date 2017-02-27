Sonoma Valley youth dominate pruning contest on strength of shear talent alone
The 13th Annual Saralee McClelland Kunde Memorial Sonoma County Youth Pruning Contest and Viticulture Challenge drew 25 contestants to Santa Rosa Junior College's Shone Farm on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Sonoma-Marin Young Farmers and Ranchers, with the guidance of Pat Stornetta, helped organize the contest that drew participants ages 10 to 19 from Elsie Allen FFA, Sonoma Valley FFA, Forestville FFA, Sonoma Valley 4-H, Gold Ridge 4-H and Hanna Boys Center. Contestants in the pruning contest were judged for skill, speed and safety.
