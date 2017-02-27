Sonoma Valley library hosts - Emma' talk

Sonoma Valley library hosts - Emma' talk

Where and when? Sonoma Valley Public Library, 755 W. Napa St., Wednesdays monthly from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. "The word 'dramaturg' does trip people up," says Mary-Kay Gamel, who prefers to pronounce the word so that the final syllable rhymes with "burg," and not "urge," though she admits both are technically acceptable. "I prefer it with the hard 'g' because otherwise it sounds too much like 'turgid,' which is something else entirely."

