Sonoma Valley High ag student to attend leadership conference

Sonoma Valley High School senior Paul Shafer was one of 60 students around the state selected to attend the Sacramento Leadership Experience conference from March 7 to 10. Shafer serves as the chapter president of the Sonoma FFA . "This conference is an incredible opportunity that few high school students ever get to experience," said SVHS ag teacher and FFA advisor Felecia Rush.

