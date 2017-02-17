Sonoma suspect evades arrest in domestic violence case
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies were unable to apprehend a domestic violence suspect after waiting outside his Bodega apartment for hours on Sunday, believing he had barricaded himself inside. Sonoma County sheriff's deputies were unable to apprehend a domestic violence suspect after waiting outside his Bodega apartment for hours on Sunday, believing he had barricaded himself inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC