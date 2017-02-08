Sonoma sheriff meets with Sessions in...

Sonoma sheriff meets with Sessions in DC, questions ensue

The conservative Washington Examiner reported this week that Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas was among six California sheriffs who met with Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions, with a headline that noted the sheriffs "back Sessions stance on immigration." In fairness to Freitas, the story does not quote him saying that he backs Sessions' stance on immigration.

