Sonoma Developmental Center advocates, parents to meet with legislators March 11
Trees arch over Holt Road near Arnold Drive on the grounds of the Sonoma Development Center in Eldridge, California. The Parent Hospital Association, made up of parents, family members and friends of developmentally disabled people living at Sonoma Developmental Center, will hold its annual meeting with legislators on the fate of SDC on Saturday, March 11, at the Eldrige facility slated for closure in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,461
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC