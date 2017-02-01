Sonoma crows for Year of the Rooster
More than 200 guests filled the Jacuzzi Family Vineyards' Italian courtyard on Sunday to celebrate the Year of the Rooster and welcome Ambassador Luo Linquan, China's consul general in San Francisco, all a fundraiser to build a "ting" in Depot Park to honor laborers from China who toiled long hours to help start the wine industry here. Everyone was steered into Jacuzzi's Barrel Room to view the silent auction items and drink wine to loosen up for the bidding.
