Sonoma Community Center welcomes Colby Charpentier
Rhode Island ceramicist Colby Charpentier recently arrive in town to begin a five-month artist-in-residence program at the Sonoma Community Center. Twice each year, the nonprofit chooses one artist to work and teach in its East Napa Street building, in exchange for a cozy studio apartment tucked down a hallway on the second floor.
