Sonoma City Council hears calls for - sanctuary city'

The Sonoma City Council, shown here in December, heard multiple pleas Feb. 6 to place consideration of declaring Sonoma a 'sanctuary city' on an upcoming agenda. The typically local-focused Sonoma City Council took a turn toward national politics on Monday when several community members used the public comment period at the beginning of the session to call for city officials to declare Sonoma a sanctuary city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.