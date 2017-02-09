Sonoma City Council hears calls for - sanctuary city'
The Sonoma City Council, shown here in December, heard multiple pleas Feb. 6 to place consideration of declaring Sonoma a 'sanctuary city' on an upcoming agenda. The typically local-focused Sonoma City Council took a turn toward national politics on Monday when several community members used the public comment period at the beginning of the session to call for city officials to declare Sonoma a sanctuary city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
