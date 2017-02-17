SMART rolling toward Larkspur, despite San Rafael protests
Two firms have submitted plans to build the extension, which will be reviewed in the coming weeks, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials said. Construction could start as soon as summer, with service by 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Sat
|little miss 566
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC