Sheriff Freitas trip to D.C. cost Sonoma taxpayers $2,522.90. Plus: ICE and SCSO.
Shannon Dower, Legal Staff Supervisor and Discovery Clerk with Sonoma County, followed up with the Fishing Report this week with some information about the cost of an early-February trip to Washington D.C., taken by Sonoma County Sheriff-Coroner Steve Freitas. During the trip, Freitas met with then-U.S. Attorney General designate Jeff Sessions, along with five other California sheriffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC