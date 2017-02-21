Senior Centera s Viale gives back to community
For nonprofit organizations like the Willits Harrah Senior Center, volunteers are invaluable pieces of the funding puzzle that ultimately keep the organization afloat. And with an aging volunteer pool, the senior center needs people to step up and fill in the gaps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC