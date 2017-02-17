SCC open entries for Fashion Trashion Barbie show
Charlotte Flynn, SCC board member, created the outfit for this Barbie out of a coffee filter skirt with Peets coffee bag halter and hat. According to the Sonoma Community Center special projects manager Margaret Thatcher, if all Barbie dolls sold since 1959 were placed head to toe, they would circle the world seven times.
