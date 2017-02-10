Road repair begins in Sonoma after storm damage
Crews in Sonoma County are repairing roadway damage after Thursday's rain storm caused the Green Valley Creek to flood, according to Sonoma County Water Agency officials. Several agencies including the Gold Ridge Resource Conservation District, the Sonoma County Department of Transportation and Public Works and the Sonoma County Water Agency will be involved in the emergency repair work.
