Road repair begins in Sonoma after st...

Road repair begins in Sonoma after storm damage

Crews in Sonoma County are repairing roadway damage after Thursday's rain storm caused the Green Valley Creek to flood, according to Sonoma County Water Agency officials. Several agencies including the Gold Ridge Resource Conservation District, the Sonoma County Department of Transportation and Public Works and the Sonoma County Water Agency will be involved in the emergency repair work.

Flood Warning for Sonoma County was issued at February 10 at 8:51AM PST

