Repairs on Old Adobe Road to begin

13 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Transportation and Public Works crew will be patching the potholes on Old Adobe Road this week, part of a county-wide effort to repair the damage to county roads caused by the last two months of driving wind and rain. Commuters who use Old Adobe Road between Sonoma and points west - Petaluma, Penngrove and beyond - will be relieved to know that the two-lane highway will be undergoing patching and repair this week, possibly beginning as soon as Tuesday.

