Remember when: from the archives of Feb. 7, 1930: Sonoma Mission Creamery has new building
One of the features of the Sonoma Mission Creamery's new building opposite the old Mission is the up-to-date ice cream department, where ice cream to be made at the plant will be retailed. The parlor is a model of beauty with its jazz plaster walls in quiet tones, its white marble counter and swivel seats, its mirrored background, beautiful lighting fixtures and gray wicker table and chairs.
