Remember when: from the archives of Feb. 4, 1944: Schellville looking for fire truck
At a meeting called in the Sonoma city hall last week, the matter of securing a state fire truck from the forestry department of California to protect property in the Schellville area, was discussed. Participating in the conference were F. H. Raymond, the state forester, and E. A. Joy, who has replaced Leroy Neal.
