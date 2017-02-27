Remember when: from the archives of Feb. 22, 1946: Schellville firehouse will be dedicated Sundayh
The new firehouse at Schellville which the people of Sonoma Valley and the Schellville area made possible contribution of money and labor, will be dedicated Sunday. It has been built at a cost of $4,000 and is 95 percent complete.
