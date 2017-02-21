Recognize anyone? Anonymous residents...

Recognize anyone? Anonymous residents from Sonoma County's past

Five children pose for a picture at the Petaluma Carnegie Library for Book Week in 1939. From left to right: Dorothea Craig ; Mark L. Lewis ; Unidentified; Bobby Winfield ; and Caroline Hardin .

