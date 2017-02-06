Protect Sonoma to meet across the street from First Street East development

Protect Sonoma, the group opposing the so-called First Street East Project formerly known as the Cloisters, will hold a meeting across the street from the controversial project site on Monday, Feb. 6, to discuss their campaign. The project developer, Caymus Capital, has filed a formal application for a planned development with 32 residential units , coffee shop, and hotel with 30 guest rooms, spa, pool, clubhouse, and cafe, according to City Planning Director David Goodison.

