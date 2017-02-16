Poll: Sonoma's approach to the Trump presidency?
For our latest Index-Tribune online poll, we posed to readers the question currently on everyone's mind: What's your outlook for the next four years of the Trump presidency? Not straying too far from Sonoma Valley voter demographics - or the president's current approval ratings - about 34 percent gave it a thumbs up, while nearly 48 percent are seeing, in the words of "Bad Moon Rising" songwriter John Fogerty, "trouble on the way." We should note that about 9 percent of respondents chose our tongue-in-cheek response, "Forget it: California has legalized marijuana" - a reaction growing less and less tongue-in-cheek with each passing news cycle.
