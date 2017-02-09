Open auditions for upcoming Sonoma Ar...

Open auditions for upcoming Sonoma Arts Live productions

A beloved Broadway classic and an edgy off-Broadway newcomer will spring to life this summer, and Sonoma Arts Live is hosting auditions for actors to populate the upcoming plays. "This is one of our most daring series of plays ever," says Sonoma Arts Live managing artistic director Jaime Love, who points out that the season, which has been titled "women who dare," will require daring men, women and children, in a variety of roles.

