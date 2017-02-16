North Coast winegrape crop value hits record $1.45B
A big jump in pricing for cabernet sauvignon grapes in Napa and Sonoma counties led 2016 winegrape revenue in the North Coast to a new record, despite a smaller crop than the 2014 previous record. Though North Coast winegrape tonnage bounced back from the smaller 2015 harvest, the crop in 2016 was below average in Sonoma and Napa counties, where the most of the region's tons originate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC