New chapter for county libraries

16 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The effects of Measure Y, the library tax measure that was approved by voters in November, has been granted an earlier-than-expected due date throughout Sonoma County. According to Brett Lear, director of the Sonoma County Library system, hours will be extended at local branches, including the Sonoma Valley Library, as early as April.

