New burger spot to open in Sonoma Valley
Nicole Benjamin and Garrett Sathre are hard at work fixing up the old Los Primos restaurant, across from Cochon Volant BBQ, with plans to open West - Handmade Burgers in late spring. The small 1,100-square-foot spot, located at 18375 Sonoma Highway, will sell a limited menu of burgers, shakes and fries but it will be open late and offer both take out and dine in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Jan 15
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC