New burger spot to open in Sonoma Valley

Nicole Benjamin and Garrett Sathre are hard at work fixing up the old Los Primos restaurant, across from Cochon Volant BBQ, with plans to open West - Handmade Burgers in late spring. The small 1,100-square-foot spot, located at 18375 Sonoma Highway, will sell a limited menu of burgers, shakes and fries but it will be open late and offer both take out and dine in.

