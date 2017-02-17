Nancy King: Pet Tales Feb. 17
Happy February Sonoma! This month brought the charm of Valentine's Day and for us in the North Bay, buckets of rain to go with our heart shaped candy. I know the dogs here at the shelter are ready for the rain to stop for a bit.
