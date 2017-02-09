More Valentine's Day menus in Sonoma

More Valentine's Day menus in Sonoma

Last week we ran a story on Valentine's Day menus at local restaurants including Ramekins the Fig CafA©, Saddles Steakhouse, and the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn. Glen Ellen Star will offer a foie gras torchon with strawberry preserves, toasted walnut brioche and miners lettuces, plus wood roasted veal chop "au poivre" - artichokes, rhubarb, Pierogi Chocolate tart and ice cream, with the rest of the menu to be determined by what the San Rafael Farmers Market offers this weekend.

