Ledson Winery owner urges long-term thinking

Steve Ledson, owner of Ledson Winery and Vineyards, has plans to build a winemaking facility and plant vineyards on family-owned property along Highway 12, at Lawndale Road, near Kenwood. Steve Ledson, an ambitious developer and fifth-generation winemaker, has long proposed to build a new winery on family property off Highway 12 on Frey Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.