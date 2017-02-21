Learn how to prune roses in Sonoma

The Sonoma Master Gardeners will present a gardening workshop on pruning roses at the Sonoma Valley Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Workshop presenter Jim Lang will discuss how to properly prune roses including the best type of tools for the job. Lang is a prize-winning rosarian and past president of the Redwood Empire Rose Society.

