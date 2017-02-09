Jim Jarrett brings - Home Front' to C...

Jim Jarrett brings - Home Front' to Community Center

12 hrs ago

Yuly Mireles in 'Home Front,' presented by Sonoma Arts Live, running at Andrews Hall Wednesday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, Feb. 19. Santiago Rosas as Jeremy in Sonoma Arts Live's presentation of 'Home Front,' at Andrews Hall, February 15 through 19. Thanksgiving weekend starts out pleant enough in the Collier family home, but things turn dark when their Vietnam vet son Jeremy begins to lose his battle with PTSD. How Much? Tickets $18 to $27.

