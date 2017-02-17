Jason Walsh: SMART shifts tracks on LPG tankers in Schellville

Tankers filled with liquified petroleum gas off of Highway 121, near the intersection with 8th Street East. Riddle: What, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is "extremely flammable," can burn with an "invisible flame," is stored in containers that "may explode when heated"- and 2.6 million gallons of it spent much of the last few months on a train track in Schellville? If you answered "liquid petroleum gas" - ding! ding! - you win the prize: your own personalized hazmat suit, not that you'll need it of course.

