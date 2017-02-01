Jason Walsh: It's time Sonoma came out of the shadows - " and discussed sanctuary cities
Three thousand mostly Hispanic immigrants marched in New York City on Nov. 13 to demonstrate against the new Administration's expressed immigration proposals. About two months ago, a former Sonoma City Councilmember stopped by the I-T offices to discuss the idea of Sonoma declaring itself a "sanctuary city" - a term making headlines these days about municipalities which openly declare opposition to enforcing federal immigration laws outside of violent crimes and other threats to public safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
