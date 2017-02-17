Jason Walsh: How Sonoma defines its support for undocumented residents will speak volumes
One wonders which half of Sonoma County's soul is being revealed in our great reluctance to say the word "sanctuary." In towns across the North Bay, communities are calling for their local municipalities to declare themselves "sanctuary cities" as a promise of support - and a seeking of trust - among Hispanic residents who stand in the crosshairs of the Trump administration's avowed crackdown on undocumented immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC