It's (cash from the) Valley of the Moon Vintage Fest

The annual Vintage Festival was held on and around Sonoma Plaza September 23 - 25, 2016. (Photos by Robbi Pengelly/Index- The annual Vintage Festival was held on and around Sonoma Plaza over last weekend, September 23 - 25. There was a "Get-Your-Glow-On Parade" on Saturday night, a Bear Flag revolt re-enactment, and a host of other fun things and events happening over the three-day festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.