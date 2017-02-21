Huichica Music Festival Announces 2017 Sonoma Lineup

The 8th annual Huichica Music Festival will be held at the 159-year-old Gundlach Bundschu winery in Sonoma, California on June 9 and 10. Curators )) Presents have announced the lineup for this June's event which was founded by vintner Jeff Bundschu and musician Eric D. Johnson . Beachwood Sparks , Dean Wareham , Avey Tare and Robyn Hitchcock are each aboard for this June's festival.

