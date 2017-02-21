Huichica Music Festival Announces 2017 Sonoma Lineup
The 8th annual Huichica Music Festival will be held at the 159-year-old Gundlach Bundschu winery in Sonoma, California on June 9 and 10. Curators )) Presents have announced the lineup for this June's event which was founded by vintner Jeff Bundschu and musician Eric D. Johnson . Beachwood Sparks , Dean Wareham , Avey Tare and Robyn Hitchcock are each aboard for this June's festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC