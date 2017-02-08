Green Music Center becomes new home for annual Taste of Sonoma
Taste of Sonoma, the signature food and wine event of the annual multi-day Wine Country Weekend, is moving to Sonoma State University. The event will take place over two days instead of one at its new home, the Green Music Center, over Labor Day weekend.
