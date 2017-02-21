Grand reopening: Copia back for seconds

Grand reopening: Copia back for seconds

The Culinary Institute of America's new vision of Copia held its grand reopening last weekend next to Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa, with a flourish of cooking classes for home cooks and professionals, as well as a new gift shop and reimagined restaurant. The campus, which Robert and Margrit Mondavi launched in 2001 as Copia: the American Center for Art, Food and Wine, closed due to bankruptcy in 2009, and was recently purchased by CIA with the help of the late Chuck Williams, founder of Williams-Sonoma.

