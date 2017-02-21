Council pressed for - bold statement' on immigration
Nearly 100 people packed the Sonoma City Council chambers Wednesday night to lobby city leaders to take a firm stand in opposition to what is expected to be a federal crackdown on undocumented immigrants. The unusually high turnout at the Community Meeting Room was in reaction to the Trump administration's broad new policies that expand the reach of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
