Commentary: Give people a voice and choice in electric service
Communities throughout California and the nation are embracing Community Choice Energy programs for the procurement of cleaner energy. For more than 100 years, private electrical utilities have monopolized the market, leaving the consumer, the people, without a voice in how their electricity is procured and delivered, or in the rates they are required to pay.
Sonoma Discussions
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|17 hr
|Tia
|17,461
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Jan 15
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
