Chili Bowl Express

Chili Bowl Express

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Attendees at the Saturday, Feb. 25, Chili Bowl Express at the Sonoma Community Center had their choice of over 700 handmade ceramic bowls - which was their to keep - and three kinds of chili. As well as food and entertainment, there was a ceramics exhibition in the upstairs gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb 18 little miss 566 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,461
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec '16 Lostsibling 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,227,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC