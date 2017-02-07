British Manufacturer Behind Mono Supercar Officially Launches Bac Usa
Having previously worked with distribution partners, BAC will now roll out a direct Original Equipment Manufacturer strategy to bring factory assembly, sales and maintenance services to United States shores. Designed to provide the most authentic driving experience, BAC's bespoke and luxurious Mono is the only road-legal, single seater supercar in the world, and it's taken the U.S. by storm since its launch in 2011.
