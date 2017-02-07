British Manufacturer Behind Mono Supe...

British Manufacturer Behind Mono Supercar Officially Launches Bac Usa

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Auto Channel

Having previously worked with distribution partners, BAC will now roll out a direct Original Equipment Manufacturer strategy to bring factory assembly, sales and maintenance services to United States shores. Designed to provide the most authentic driving experience, BAC's bespoke and luxurious Mono is the only road-legal, single seater supercar in the world, and it's taken the U.S. by storm since its launch in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Jan 15 Musikologist 3
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec '16 Lostsibling 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,034 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC