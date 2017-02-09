Bay Area bracing for another blast of...

Bay Area bracing for another blast of blustery and rainy weather

As Bay Area residents spent Wednesday mopping up water that seeped past sandbags and flooded streets and homes across the region a day earlier, forecasters warned of yet another strong storm on track to strike Thursday. The storm is expected to sweep into the area just after the morning commute and will continue steadily through the evening commute, said Will Pi , a meteorologist with the National Weather Service .

Flood Warning for Sonoma County was issued at February 09 at 7:36AM PST

