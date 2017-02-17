Another Plaza tasting room uncorks
Jeff Cohn is no stranger to Sonoma -- his resume also includes a stint as winemaker at the Girl and the Fig. Jeff Cohn, former winemaker for the renowned Rosenblum Cellars in Alameda, will soon open a tasting room off of First Street West, across the breezeway from the Red Grape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
