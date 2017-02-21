Andy Mitchell runner-up as County Tea...

Andy Mitchell runner-up as County Teacher of the Year

What started as just a need for a job turned into Andy Mitchell's career and recently earned him first runner up for the 2017-18 Sonoma County teacher of the year. Mitchell grew up in the East Bay, and attended Diablo Valley College for his associate's degree before transferring to Sonoma State University to study history.

