Woman arrested for alleged drunk driving in Santa Rosa
A woman was arrested in Santa Rosa Saturday morning for allegedly crashing her car while driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a solo car crash at approximately 8:50 a.m. in the area of Sonoma Avenue and Hahman Drive.
