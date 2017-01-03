Wine country is among areas hit hard by storms in California
Emergency crews in rescue boats and helicopters rushed to take advantage of a one-day break between storms Monday to rescue stranded people and assess damage after the heaviest rain in a decade overwhelmed parts of California and Nevada. Wine country in Sonoma County was among the hardest hit areas, with up to 13 inches of rain since Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC